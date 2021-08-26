Record move-in day at St. Norbert College

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a special move-in day for first year students at St. Norbert College. The school calling this incoming class the most ethnically-diverse, representing the largest number of states, and the highest average high school G.P.A in its history.

The impact of these milestones can only be matched by the elation felt by many incoming freshmen who spent most of their senior year of high school in a virtual environment. Aidan Trusky, a freshman right-handed pitcher for St. Norbert’s baseball team said this year he is most excited about, “going to school and doing stuff because I literally had none of that last year.”

Making this move-in day all the more monumental even though St. Norbert College started their 2020 school year in-person and was able to remain that way throughout the year. Though, they did offer a few courses in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual components. Not all schools, especially high schools, were able to have the same flexibility. “I went to school for like a month maybe at the end of the year,” Trusky shared. “I was in-person for like three weeks.”

St. Norbert students are required to wear masks whenever they’re inside, especially once classes start.

“We’re asking everyone to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” a St. Norbert resident assistant, Maximus Berner, emphasized.

Besides finally getting back in a classroom for some of the 600 freshmen moving in today, August 26, the college is welcoming their second largest class in its history.

“It’s the most racially and ethnically diverse at 16.7% and it’s also the most states represented,” St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess highlighted. “ There are 24 states represented in this first year class. It’s a wildly talented group. It’s also the highest high school GPA we’ve ever welcomed in a new class. So, smart, diverse, and wildly talented - excited to be here.”

Bruess has high hopes for this upcoming school year, considering this incoming class and their success last year. “We were really proud of the community’s ability to sacrifice and to navigate all the disruptions that COVID brought to us, but we did it,” Bruess said. “We’re going to use that momentum coming into this year and we’re confident we’ll make it through in good shape this year too.”

While not requiring vaccinations for their students, St. Norbert College does strongly encourage getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Move-in day for sophomores, juniors and seniors is on Friday, August 27.

