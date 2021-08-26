NE Wisconsin non-profit helps connect refugees with employers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a meeting at Fort McCoy Wednesday, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, says up to 10,000 refugees could be coming to Wisconsin.

Some of them may settle in northeast Wisconsin and there’s a non-profit preparing to help them get jobs by teaching them soft skills.

Forward Service Corporation is stepping in to help employers, including those in manufacturing, find employees.

“We’ve had more employers interested in sort of how they can get involved with hiring refugees, which has been good to see,” Emily Askri, assistant program coordinator at Forward Service Corporation, said.

They work with refugees, as well as others, on learning informal skills such as showing up on time, using a sick day, dealing with conflict in the workplace, and building professional relationships.

“If you grew up in the U.S. or in Wisconsin, you just sort of know how it works and the communication style. It’s different in every culture so it’s sort of helping people catch on,” Askri said.

While the group hasn’t seen refugees from Afghanistan, Forward Service Corporation will be prepared if or when they arrive to the company’s doorsteps.

According to KI General Manager Tom Abrahamson, the Green Bay-area manufacture has 100 jobs it’s looking to fill immediately at its three different plants.

“Manufactures are willing to train people. They are looking for anyone who is willing to show up to work on time, work hard, and be a part of the company,” Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce Vice President of Communication Nick Novak said.

According to WMC, the lack of employment could impact a company’s output.

It’s no secret northeast Wisconsin has a tight labor market, but several factors have exacerbated the problem, including the pandemic. This has forced employers to offer incentives, including signing bonuses and increasing the hourly wage.

Joshua Campbell has worked at JBS Green Bay since 2018, and as of late the work has been harder.

“Adding extra stress to people’s body. Taking on more, people are doing multiple jobs because we’re short. We just don’t have the bodies. We just don’t have the power,” Campbell said.

Campbell has had to work overtime, risking burnout due to open positions, yet still very much enjoys his employer.

“We have to provide, it’s not like we can just shut down because if we shut down, Americans don’t eat,” Campbell said.

