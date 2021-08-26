Advertisement

Mural & Busker Festival to bring art and street performers to downtown Green Bay

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Street performers and artists will take over downtown Green Bay for the first Mural & Busker Festival.

The festival is Aug. 26-29 in the Broadway District.

On Broadway, Inc. says the festival will feature buskers (also known as street performers), muralists creating live artwork, and chalk artists.

The muralists start Thursday and the public is invited to see their work take shape.

Jugglers, dancers, and musicians will entertain guests on Saturday and Sunday.

Bands will play at different ends of Broadway.

Saturday and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Mural and Busker Festival was created to showcase the incredible muralist and performers in our community while creating a safe and fun event for people to spread out throughout the District while watching the artists in their element,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “We are excited to invest in our local artists and bring many murals to the Broadway District at one time.”

CLICK HERE for more information.

