Motorcyclist killed in Oconto County crash; speed, alcohol suspected

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWNSEND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol and speed were factors in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a 63-year-old New London man was riding south on Highway 32 when he failed to take a corner near Surprise Lake Road in the town of Townsend. The sheriff’s office was notified about the crash shortly before 7 A.M.

The man’s name isn’t being released so his family can be notified first.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash, along with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

