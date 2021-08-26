Man arrested after shooting in Kewaunee County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is in custody following a shooting in the Kewaunee County Village of Luxemburg.

The suspect’s name was not released. He was identified as a Green Bay man.

On Aug. 26, at about 12:59 a.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance in the village in which shots were fired.

The suspect fled from the scene and was arrested in Green Bay.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators say the people involved know each other.

“There is no threat posed to the community,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

