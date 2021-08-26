LESS HUMID NORTH... THEN STICKY & STORMY AHEAD

Folks in Northern Wisconsin may choose to open the windows... Less humid air has briefly settled into the Northwoods, thanks to a drier northeast breeze. Unfortunately, that more comfortable air will NOT drift into the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore today. Keep that air conditioning running across east-central Wisconsin as the “muggies” continue.

Despite the differences in dew point, our high temperatures will be more uniform area-wide. Many folks will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. Our temperatures will remain at, or above normal as a front wiggles it’s way across Wisconsin.

This front will become active, as impulses of low pressure pass over the top of that boundary. Look for on and off rounds of showers and thunderstorms from tonight and through the weekend. Some of these storms may bring locally heavy rainfall... There’s potential for 1-4″ of rain through the weekend, although our precipitation totals will vary a lot due to the scattered nature of these storms. During the next 4 days, our severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll watch for a possible upgrade at any point.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: E/SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again, but less humid NORTH. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. More humidity. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid, but not not. Scattered thunderstorms... Heavy rain is possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. Spotty late-day storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few light showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.