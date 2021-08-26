De Pere school board approves mask requirements for younger students

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere School Board voted Wednesday night to make face masks mandatory for grades where students who are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A letter to parents says masks will be required for all staff, students and visitors in school buildings for grades 4K through 6th grade. In buildings with older students, masks “will be highly encouraged” but not mandatory.

Students can take off their masks when they’re outside.

All students will have to wear face coverings on school buses going to and from school or school-related activities.

The school board also approved rules for quarantine, allowing more students to continue learning in school if they have exposure to someone with COVID-19 as long as they remain asymptomatic. Examples of conditions that would exempt a student from quarantine are being fully vaccinated, or if a student had close contact with an infected student but both “correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks.”

The school board says its goals are to maintain in-person classes, minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and minimize the need to quarantine students or staff. It will review its mitigation strategies when it meets on October 4.

