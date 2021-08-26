BACK 2 SCHOOL: Anxiety advice for parents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some kids and parents will experience anxiety upon the return to the classroom. Experts say parents should try not to pass their stress onto children.

Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says parents need to allow themselves some grace and know they are making the best decisions they can in the moment.

Tutskey says it’s OK not to have all the answers. If you have worries and fears, find a trusted adult to talk with instead of sharing those feelings with kids.

Tutskey says it is important to take time away from the screens and social media.

“There’s so much social media out there that heightens anxiety, so really cutting back on that and limiting that can be helpful, too,” says Tutskey. “Because some of the anxiety, I think, comes from just hearing everybody else’s stories. Sometimes we just need that quiet.”

