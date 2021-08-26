Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Anxiety advice for parents

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some kids and parents will experience anxiety upon the return to the classroom. Experts say parents should try not to pass their stress onto children.

Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says parents need to allow themselves some grace and know they are making the best decisions they can in the moment.

Tutskey says it’s OK not to have all the answers. If you have worries and fears, find a trusted adult to talk with instead of sharing those feelings with kids.

Tutskey says it is important to take time away from the screens and social media.

“There’s so much social media out there that heightens anxiety, so really cutting back on that and limiting that can be helpful, too,” says Tutskey. “Because some of the anxiety, I think, comes from just hearing everybody else’s stories. Sometimes we just need that quiet.”

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin reports “very high” virus spread in 34 counties
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition
Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Neenah schools will require face masks
Back 2 School anxiety
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Helping kids cope with anxiety
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank,...
Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies
Kids on laptops
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shopping trends for tech and apparel