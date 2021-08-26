Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin reports “very high” virus spread in 34 counties
Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan...
US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
A Grand Chute police officer writes his own first-day of school message board
Police caution parents on first-day school photos
Raymand Vanieuwenhoven at his sentencing hearing
Man gets 2 life sentences for campers' murders
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (left) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (center) visit...
U.S. Education Secretary visits NWTC