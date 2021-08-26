Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Martian moon mission

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Could evidence of ancient life on Mars be found on one of its moons? That’s what a mission to one of the Martian moons hopes to find out.

Brad Spakowitz explores two of the unique moons of the Red Planet and why they’re grabbing headlines. Plus, you’ll see what a solar eclipse looks like on a planet with more than one moon, and it’s a lot less impressive than the eclipses we get with just one.

