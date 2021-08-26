3 Brilliant Minutes: lowering the mosquito population

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 700,00,000 people across the world die each year due to mosquito-borne illnesses, which include malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever, the Zika virus and others.

Now, we’re getting a look at gene editing, which could make the insects infertile, and reduce the spread of diseases they carry.

Brad explains it all in the video above.

RELATED: Muggy weather leads to rise in mosquitoes in Northeast Wisconsin

RELATED: EEE confirmed in Calumet County horse

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.