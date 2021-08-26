Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: lowering the mosquito population

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 700,00,000 people across the world die each year due to mosquito-borne illnesses, which include malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever, the Zika virus and others.

Now, we’re getting a look at gene editing, which could make the insects infertile, and reduce the spread of diseases they carry.

Brad explains it all in the video above.

RELATED: Muggy weather leads to rise in mosquitoes in Northeast Wisconsin

RELATED: EEE confirmed in Calumet County horse

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day

Latest News

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary's proposal for multi-use facility in Bellevue
Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary's proposal for multi-use facility in Bellevue
Open letter
Hundreds of medical professionals in Wisconsin urging for COVID-19 precautions in schools
Medical providers urge COVID-19 precautions in schools
Medical providers urge COVID-19 precautions in schools