Wrightstown Police arrest UTV rider for 5th Offense OWI

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - A UTV operator was arrested for 5th Offense Operating While Intoxicated, Wrightstown Police say.

On Aug. 24, at 7:44 p.m., Wrightstown Police spotted a speeding UTV on County Highway U north of State Highway 96. Police say the UTV was traveling at a speed faster than the posted limit.

An officer attempted to stop the UTV, but the rider sped off. The officer lost sight of the rider, but later found the vehicle parked near a garage.

The officer located the rider, a 53-year-old Kaukauna man, and arrested him for 5th Offense OWI.

The man’s name was not released.

