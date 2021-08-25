Advertisement

Wisconsin a battleground state for federal voting rights bill

Wisconsin voters
Wisconsin voters(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Senate Democrats are bringing their push for a new federal voting bill to battleground Wisconsin.

Sens. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, and Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, argued at a roundtable discussion Wednesday that the sweeping measure is needed to blunt attempts by Republicans to make voting more difficult.

Klobuchar expressed optimism that the Democratic bill would pass despite no clear path forward in the face of Republican opposition.

Democrats have been holding events like the one in Madison as they try to keep the spotlight on voting issues in the face of uncertainty about the bill passing. 

