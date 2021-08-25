Advertisement

Rittenhouse lawyer: Defense donors none of state’s business

Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An attorney for the Illinois teen accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin last summer, says he doesn’t know who donated to his client’s defense and therefore cannot produce any names.

Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer.

Conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as an American patriot and contributed millions of dollars to his legal defense fund. Prosecutors say they need to be sure potential jurors in Rittenhouse’s November trial aren’t among those donors.

Richards says that concern can be addressed during jury selection.

