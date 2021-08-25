Report: Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator while hospitalized for COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report says Wisconsin state senator Andre Jacque is now breathing with a ventilator, who has been in the hospital for at least a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Jacque’s condition on Tuesday, saying the senator was intubated on Monday. The paper cited two people who had knowledge of the 40-year-old senator’s condition.

Jacque (R-De Pere), was reported to be in a hospital for pneumonia on August 17 after testing positive for the disease. At that time, the senator said when he tested positive, he was largely asymptomatic.

Action 2 News reached out to Jacque’s office this past weekend for an update on the senator’s condition, but did not hear back.

That inquiry was sent after Wisconsin state representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), said the senator was in need of prayers.

As previously reported, Sortwell took to Facebook Friday night and asked for his followers to pray for Jacque, and said the senator was in the hospital with “COVID induced pneumonia.”

Sortwell has not posted anything about the senator since then.

Another inquiry asking for an update on the senator’s condition was sent by our staff Tuesday evening to Jacque’s office.

Senator Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.

