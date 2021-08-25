Packers place WR Devin Funchess on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have placed receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. The move ends his comeback season in Green Bay.

After being out of football the past two years, Funchess flashed at Packers Training Camp and in preseason games. In Green Bay’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans, Funchess caught six passes for 70 yards.

But a hamstring injury this past week likely led to the team’s decision to place him on IR. The Packers also announced the signings of defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark and the release of receiver Chris Blair.

The transactions bring the Packers to 10 receivers on the roster.

Packers sign DL Abdullah Anderson

Anderson (6-3, 303) is a second-year player out of Bucknell that originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May 2018. After spending his rookie season on the Bears’ practice squad, he moved between the practice squad and active roster in 2019, appearing in six games.

Anderson began the 2020 season on the Bears’ practice squad before joining the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad in late September and the Vikings’ active roster in November, where he went on to appear in one contest. In 2021, Anderson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released on Aug. 17. He will wear No. 72 for the Packers.

Packers sign CB Stephen Denmark

Denmark, a 6-2, 220-pound, first-year player out of Valdosta State, was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round (No. 238 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season and the beginning of the 2020 season on the Bears’ practice squad and then spent some time on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.

This offseason, Denmark signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released on Aug. 17. In college, he was a two-time first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection. Denmark will wear No. 34 for the Packers.

The Packers preseason finale is Saturday at noon against the Buffalo Bills.

