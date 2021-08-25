Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday night’s meeting of the Oshkosh School Board has been postponed after an argument broke out when community members who were protesting the wearing of face masks by children in school disrupted the meeting.

The meeting began at 6 p.m., and an estimated 20-30 protesters entered the room as it started. A small crowd of people who were in support of a masking policy was already inside, with some holding signs.

The protesters who entered the room as the meeting began were asked to put on a mask by members of the school board, and they refused to do so. Afterwards, a police officer reiterated they needed to wear a mask.

An argument soon broke out between those in the audience, which included people on both sides of the mask policy.

District officials told protesters if they didn’t wear a mask, they wouldn’t hold a meeting.

Members of the school board walked out of the room soon after, and then gathered in the Superintendent’s office.

People refusing to wear a mask have disrupted an Oshkosh school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/LYS3Q9MXic — Jason Zimmerman (@ZimmermanWBAY) August 25, 2021

Community members in the Oshkosh School District and the surrounding area had planned a protest at 5 p.m. outside of the building where the meeting was being held. The protest was being held in regards of having the choice to have students wear a mask during the upcoming school year.

A news release issued ahead of the protest said the parents were concerned board members planned to discuss mandatory face coverings for children in the district.

The protesters who refused to put on a mask when they entered the room also challenged police when officers asked them to put on a mask, asking them if they would be arrested if they didn’t put one on.

Oshkosh school board members have left the room. Police are present. pic.twitter.com/JdTMfR4hIS — Jason Zimmerman (@ZimmermanWBAY) August 25, 2021

The board’s president, Bob Poeschl, was asked to comment on the situation and initially declined to do so.

Board members left the superintendent’s office after about 30 minutes, and Poeschel then entered the meeting room, where he announced the meeting had been postponed.

Action 2 News was able to speak with Poeschl before he left, who stated he was “disappointed” on how everyone acted.

Board members have gathered in an office. Board President Bob Poeschl declines to comment when asked. pic.twitter.com/xGmHu8Qdfm — Jason Zimmerman (@ZimmermanWBAY) August 25, 2021

Although Wednesday’s meeting was called off, officials say they have yet to determine a future date and time.

The building was cleared around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more details become available

The Oshkosh school board has postponed the meeting until a later date due to the disruption. pic.twitter.com/omvSG1GweW — Jason Zimmerman (@ZimmermanWBAY) August 25, 2021

