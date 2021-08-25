Oshkosh considers reducing fine for marijuana possession

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The penalty for marijuana possession in Oshkosh could soon be a fraction of what it is right now.

The city council took up an ordinance Tuesday night which would reduce the fine from $200 to $75 for adults possessing an ounce or less.

It’s an effort that’s been led by city council member Aaron Wojciechowski over the past few months.

RELATED: Oshkosh to consider ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

“Please, bring that fine down,” said Oshkosh resident Cindy Kerwin during a public comment period.

She’s hoping that any change here, will have an impact on lawmakers in Madison.

“Our state is losing so much money. You have no idea how much money is just being lost by everybody going, because every single state around us is legal,” she added.

Others say the fine should be a lot lower, than what’s being proposed.

TJ Hobbs suggested a dollar.

The Oshkosh resident added, “That is not an original idea. That is what the city of Madison is currently operating on and it’s working really well for them.”

Since this was the first reading of the ordinance, there was no discussion by members of the council, and no one in the audience spoke out against reducing the fine.

Another resident, Tess Alvarez told the council, “When I was about 18 years old I watched a close friend from this community who was smart, who was driven, loved and involved young adult pass away from cancer. The thing that helped them mentally and physically process the fact they were losing their life at such a young age was marijuana.”

There will be one more opportunity for public feedback when the council meets in early September.

That’s also when they’re expected to vote.

RELATED: Oshkosh considers reducing fine for pot possession

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.