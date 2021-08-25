Northeast WI healthcare officials try to clear up COVID-19 confusion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local doctors, as well as public health officials are working to clear up confusion people may have about what they should or shouldn’t be doing with regard to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Northeast Wisconsin.

Brown County hospitals are starting to fill up as some in healthcare say a third wave of the coronavirus it sweeping across our region.

“Brown County has seen a 47% increase in cases of COVID in the last two weeks. And we’ve actually had a 130% increase in COVID hospitalization, which is pretty significant,” says Dr. Sarah Lulloff with HSHS Hospitals in Eastern Wisconsin.

And while local hospitals aren’t scaling back on things like elective surgeries, something that was done during the first wave of coronavirus cases, those who work in health care are starting to tire.

“I would just use the word fatigued and saddened, really. I just hate to see everybody getting sick when it’s avoidable,” says Dr. Michael Landrum with Bellin Health.

Avoidable, according to health care professionals, because of the effectiveness of the vaccines that are available. While not a cure, vaccines are making a difference. In fact, 97% of those hospitalized, locally, with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“It’s still possible, with the Delta variant, to get sick despite being vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated,” adds Dr. James Heise with Door County Medical Center.

And as we approach Fall , and more people head indoors, especially in schools, health care officials are urging people -- both vaccinated and unvaccinated -- to wear masks.

Dr. Lulloff says, “This virus is everywhere and it’s that information that we gleaned from recent scientific studies is why the CDC has advised, that in areas like ours where there is substantial to very high transmission of virus in the community that even people that have gotten the vaccine still mask indoors and when you’re around other people outside of your household.”

Brown County officials say there is no plan to re-issue a mask mandate or order non-essential businesses to shutdown, they are just asking everyone to do their part by masking and getting vaccinated to help stop the spread of this disease.

