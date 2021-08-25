Advertisement

Neenah schools will require face masks

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District will start the school year requiring face masks for everyone.

All students, staff members and visitors, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated, must wear masks in school district buildings and on school buses and other district transportation. This includes during open house events. Masks aren’t required outdoors.

The school district cites the surge of COVID-19 cases in the community. The school district says there are more COVID-19 cases among students now than in the middle of September last year.

The Board of Education will revisit the mask requirement on September 10, which will look at case numbers among the students and staff. The school board says it will continue making decisions with guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.

RELATED STORY: Health care workers want required masking in Appleton, Neenah schools

Three weeks ago, the school board approved a plan that included optional masking.

Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer wrote in a statement Wednesday, “Our Board of Education and administration have been clear in their priorities of keeping students safe and in school throughout this upcoming school year.... We will continue to evaluate our safety protocols on a regular basis as we did throughout last school year.”

Students who aren’t vaccinated and have close contact with a positive COVID-19 case in school or their families will be required to quarantine. The school district says it will provide COVID-19 testing for students when it’s necessary.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
People looking to ride Bird Scooters in downtown Green Bay.
Electric scooter safety put under spotlight after Green Bay man’s death

Latest News

A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
HSHS hospitals
HSHS hospitals change visitor policies due to COVID-19 in communities