Manitowoc School District to require face masks for students, staff

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - In order to keep an in-person learning for five days a week this school year, leaders in the Manitowoc Public School District say they will require face masks to be worn by all students and staff.

District officials say they will also require visitors to wear masks.

According to the district, the mask requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, August 25.

Masks will also be required on buses, which mandated at the federal level.

In addition, officials say the masks will also be needed during Elementary Open Houses on August 25, as well as the Middle School Open Houses on September 2.

The district announced the mandatory face coverings on Tuesday, citing a rise in community cases and the community burden rate.

The district is offering two learning models for all grades during the upcoming school year, with full in-person instruction in MPSD schools.

There will also be virtual learning through the McKinley Academy virtual charter school.

Manitowoc’s decision comes one day after the Appleton Area School District voted to reverse its masking policy - the district had previously voted to make masks optional, but they are now required.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.