Local first-time mom encourages pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, concern grows for those who are unvaccinated and deemed high-risk, which includes pregnant women.

With new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and FDA are recommending pregnant women talk to their doctor and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

First-time mom Justine Warner said with so many unknowns as a new mom, coupled with the unknown surrounding COVID-19, it was a lot to process.

“There are so many stories out there with pregnant women that are getting COVID and they’re getting really sick,” said Warner. “Sometimes it’s, you know, not good outcomes for either the mom or the baby or both.”

“If you get COVID in pregnancy and you’re not vaccinated, you’re much more high-risk and much more likely to get severe illness,” said Dr. Brian Dobbins, an OBGYN at Aurora BayCare Women’s Center. “Babies are more likely to be delivered preterm and there’s some evidence that there’s a higher risk for even stillbirth for those who get covid.”

Dr. Dobbins said pregnant women are at higher risk when it comes to illnesses, especially COVID-19.

“You know the burden to your lungs and your cardiovascular system is just different in pregnancy and so, getting ill in that way, makes it harder for you to sustain that illness,” said Dr. Dobbins.

Dobbins said it doesn’t matter how far along you are in your pregnancy, saying the time is now to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated. Warner was 6-months pregnant when she received her first dose and gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Natalie.

“When you’re pregnant there’s a lot of stress on your body, you know, with just normal pregnancy wear and tear and to add something like COVID on top of it, it was something that I wanted to prevent if I could, So the vaccine has my ticket to be healthy,” said Warner. “I was hoping that antibodies would spread to her and from what data is showing, you know, it looks like it so I’m hoping she has a little bit of protection.”

“We’re not seeing risk with the vaccine. And fortunate for the people now, they’re not the first people getting the vaccine. We have all this data. So we can tell you now it’s safe and it helps protect you and your baby,” said Dr. Dobbins.

Although faced with a lot of unknowns during her first pregnancy, Warner said she knew one thing for sure, that getting the vaccine was the best option for her and her baby.

“Trust your physician, they know what they’re doing and they know what they’re talking about and they want your baby to be as healthy as you do, I promise,” said Warner.

“I think there are some patients who think this is controversial for them. From the OBGYN standpoint, for us, it’s not controversial. We want them to get it,” said Dr. Dobbins.

“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

