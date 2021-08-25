LESS HUMID THURSDAY... BUT TURNING MORE ACTIVE

It’s been a hot and muggy day, but the weather is quiet. That continues tonight, and the humidity will even drop a little. But, there’s still enough for areas of fog to form overnight as temperatures dip into the mid 50s NORTH with mid 60s elsewhere.

Our weather turns active once again for Thursday and the weekend. We’ll begin Thursday dry and mostly sunny, but clouds will increase with time. By the late afternoon or early evening, a round of storms could track into central and eastern Wisconsin. This will be the first in a series of disturbances bringing scattered showers and storms. After this round, occasional thunderstorms can be expected on Friday. Highs both days should be in the upper half of the 70s.

Any widespread storms should end Friday night leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. It will be hot and muggier with highs back into the middle and upper 80s. Spotty storms are possible at times on Saturday, especially late in the day. Storms become more likely on Sunday as a cold front pushes through the state.

Behind this front, cooler and less humid conditions can be expected!! Highs for the first half of the next work week should be in the upper 70s with lows on those nights into the 50s. It’s looking like this more comfortable air continues into September.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: ESE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with areas of fog. Humid, but as muggy. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Not as hot, but still humid. Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Turning more humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms... highest chances late. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Seasonable temps and low humidity witha mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still comfortable. HIGH: 78

