Advertisement

Krispy Kreme sweetens its free doughnut deal for vaccinated customers

Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one...
Anyone who ‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.(Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

For a limited time, anyone who shows their vaccination card will receive two free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says they wanted to find a way to show support for people who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone who‘s had at least one dose of the vaccine qualifies to receive one free glazed and one free heart glazed doughnut per day at participating locations.

This offer is only valid from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, but all vaccinated customers can still get one free glazed doughnut for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
People looking to ride Bird Scooters in downtown Green Bay.
Electric scooter safety put under spotlight after Green Bay man’s death

Latest News

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
Wisconsin voters
Wisconsin a battleground state for federal voting rights bill
New security concerns as the United States ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan.
New security concerns as US ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Authorities confirm body in truck was the missing fire chief
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition