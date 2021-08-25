Advertisement

Johnson, GOP state lawmakers head to Fort McCoy on Wednesday

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senator Ron Johnson and several state Republican lawmakers will head to Fort McCoy on Wednesday to learn how the Army post plans for housing Afghan refugees.

Military veterans who served in Afghanistan will accompany Johnson and the state representatives (listed below) on their trip, according to an advisory from Johnson’s office. There, they expect to receive a briefing with the 88th Readiness Division.

“In the midst of the disastrous abandonment of our allies in Afghanistan, I am glad that some will be able to reach safety in the U.S.,” Johnson said in a statement Monday. “I’m confident the military personnel at Fort McCoy will fulfill their role with dedication and professionalism.”

Military officials say Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk began arriving at Volk Field on Sunday. After arriving, they are bused over to Fort McCoy, which is about 100 miles northwest of Madison.

These at-risk individuals include women, journalists, professor and students attending girls’ schools. The refugees will be housed in military barracks, typically used by members of the military.

It is not immediately clear how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving or how long they will stay. It is not a permanent site, though, and eventually, the Afghan refugees will be placed in locations around the country. An administration official says that Fort McCoy is one of four military bases being used to temporarily house Afghan refugees.

Here’s a full list of the lawmakers scheduled to attend:

  • Senator Ron Johnson
  • State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)
  • State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)
  • State Representative Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua)
  • State Representative Nancy Vandermeer (R-Tomah)
  • State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army, Retired
  • Derrick Van Orden, Senior Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy, Retired
  • Jason Church, Captain U.S. Army, Retired

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

