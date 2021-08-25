“It tricks your brain.” Police look to increase training skills by using virtual reality

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments in Northeast Wisconsin are looking to take their training to a new level by entering a world of virtual reality.

The company that supplies body cams and tasers to many local departments brought the new VR equipment to Green Bay Wednesday, giving officers a glimpse of what it would look like.

Our cameras have been allowed into police training scenarios many times, where actors and officers engage, trying to simulate real calls.

While it’s effective, it has its limits.

“In a scenario-based training, you normally know who your role player is, maybe your friends with them,” says Green Bay Police training Lt. Rick Belanger. “Scenario-based training involves a lot of role players, a lot of instructors, for safety reasons, and we’re doing that to capture a real moment for the officers.”

But now police are researching the possibilities and benefits of using virtual reality as another training tool.

“In our world, we need as much training as we can get, especially in the de-escalation sense,” says Belanger.

Axon, the company that supplied the Green Bay Police Department with its latest round of body cams and tasers, set up its roadshow outside Lambeau Field Wednesday, demonstrating the VR technology for local law enforcement agencies.

“We launched our VR training this year for the first time, and we’ve had a ton of interest,” says Graeme Gill, Axon account executive.

“This is a scenario, so to speak, that puts you real world. It gets you almost feeling... I don’t know how to explain it... more in the situation, more in the moment,” says Belanger.

To see for ourselves, the crew hooked us up with VR goggles to go through a simulation of a common police call.

In this case, it was to help a person with Alzheimer’s.

With the goggles on and an audience watching, Gill told reporter Sarah Thomsen, “You can look all the way behind you if you want to.”

If you move your head side to side or up and down, you have a full view of everything around you, as if you’re physically in that setting.

The police scenarios can offer de-escalation and community engagement training for officers, but will eventually let an instructor see what the officer sees and include more intense, hands-on training where weapons may be drawn.

To show us just how real virtual reality training could be for officers, they had us try a popular VR game.

“You’re in downtown Milwaukee basically,” says Gill, describing the scene playing out in the VR goggles.

The elevator took us to the top of a skyscraper and opened to a small narrow plank looming over the city, with nothing but air underneath.

Despite just standing in the middle of Lambeau’s parking lot, safely on the ground, the goggles make you forget reality.

When Gill told Sarah to walk out to the end of the plank, her response was an emphatic, “Oh, no I’m not! I can’t do this. No way. I can’t!”

The scenario is so real, she can’t trick her brain into thinking anything except that she’s about to fall off the building.

Back on the ground, with the goggles off, Gill asks, “That was pretty realistic?”

“I’m shaking. My legs are shaking, and I’m not afraid of heights,” Sarah tells him.

It’s the perception of reality, with the ability to replicate calls police would respond to, that makes officers think this would be a critical training tool.

“It tricks your brain a little bit,” says Belanger, “but we want it to train the brain. We want to train good common sense decisions.”

Green Bay Police say they’re working on finances but are hopeful to add the technology soon.

