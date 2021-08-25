Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Brown County Historical Society publishes book on fires in 1871

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This October marks the 150th anniversary since Wisconsin experienced the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history.

Now, area historians are bringing light to the Peshtigo fire and others, and also deliver the stories to a wider audience.

In addition, historians say new data supports claims there was more than one fire, compared to a single fire that spanned the waters of the Bay of Green Bay.

The book launch is happening Wednesday, August 25.

Catch Chris Roth’s interview with Mary Jane Herber of the Brown County Historical Society above.

