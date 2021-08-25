Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Appleton woman makes history, becomes first female on-ice coach in USHL history

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An area woman is breaking the glass ceiling - or cracking the ice - by becoming the first ever female on-ice coach in the 60-year history of the United States Hockey League.

Amy Brolsma isn’t a stranger to coaching hockey players, even though she is a figure skater.

Brolsma will be making history with the Green Bay Gamblers when their season begins in October.

Catch the interview with Brolsma above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition

Latest News

Update on the Potawatomi tower
Update on the Potawatomi tower
Police departments are considering using virtual reality to help train officers to respond to a...
“It tricks your brain.” Police look to increase training skills by using virtual reality
Police turn to virtual reality for officer training
Police turn to virtual reality for officer training
Health care providers push for COVID-19 precautions in schools
Health care providers push for COVID-19 precautions in schools
Covid-19 vaccines
Northeast WI healthcare officials try to clear up COVID-19 confusion