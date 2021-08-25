INTERVIEW: Appleton woman makes history, becomes first female on-ice coach in USHL history
Published: Aug. 25, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An area woman is breaking the glass ceiling - or cracking the ice - by becoming the first ever female on-ice coach in the 60-year history of the United States Hockey League.
Amy Brolsma isn’t a stranger to coaching hockey players, even though she is a figure skater.
Brolsma will be making history with the Green Bay Gamblers when their season begins in October.
