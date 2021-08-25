Hundreds of medical professionals in Wisconsin urging for COVID-19 precautions in schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About 500 medical professionals in Wisconsin signed an open letter for schools, teachers and parents to mask up, social distance and practice personal hygiene to fight the Coronavirus.

“The timing of the surge and the opening of schools really creates a problem,” said Dr. Ellen Wald, the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

She clarified the letter is not about keeping kids out of school.

“We all know how important school is for children. We saw last year what the repercussions are if kids can’t attend school. Not only do they lose on the educational front, sometimes just emotional and mental health problems,” said Dr. Wald.

Dr. Wald, and the other health care providers, are pushing for safety--especially for schools not requiring face masks.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen. In a couple of weeks, they’re going to have so many children with respiratory infections, that they’re not going to know what to do,” said Dr. Wald.

She said there are other respiratory viruses floating around, so it’s not just the Coronavirus that worries them.

Dr. Wald added the “modified quarantine”, where an asymptomatic student isn’t required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 if exposed to another student with the virus who was also wearing a face covering, can prevent students from missing out on school.

