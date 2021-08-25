How to help Afghanistan refugees in Wisconsin

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was at Fort McCoy Wednesday meeting with refugees from Afghanistan and military commanders.

About 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy, and up to 10,000 could do so in the coming weeks, according to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who met separately with officials at the base Wednesday morning.

Fort McCoy is one of three military installations nationwide that’s processing people being evacuated out of Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban. State lawmakers said many will eventually be resettled in other states.

Evers promised support to the refugees from the state, and the administration delivered clothing, diapers and other personal items from a partnership of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Children and Families.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families says there are a number of ways people can help the refugees and the global response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Donate clothing, personal hygiene products, furniture and other household goods

Fund-raising to financially support refugees with rent, clothes, utilities until they start work

Volunteer to help refugees with English skills, American customs, homework, and adapting to their community

Advocate with neighbors, coworkers, family and friends to support the refugees

Connect with refugee service providers if you know about affordable rental housing or family-supporting jobs that are available

The DCF has a list of refugee resettlement agencies and service providers by county. You can contact the Bureau of Refugee Programs at (414) 270-4702 or email dcfrefugee@wisconsin.gov if you have questions about which organization to contact.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.