HOT AND HUMID THIS AFTERNOON

The muggy and buggy weather continues today... Morning temperatures will rise out of 60s and 70s, and climb into the mid to upper 80s in most areas this afternoon. However, the lingering humidity will boost your heat index above 90 degrees late in the day. Keep hydrated if you plan on working or exercising out in the heat for a prolonged period of time.

For now, showers and thunderstorms will be tracking to the south of us. Our skies will be partly cloudy today and through tonight. Another disturbance will be heading towards us late in the work week. That will spread more showers and thunderstorms into Wisconsin late tomorrow through Friday. While the main risk of severe weather will pass by to our south, we could still see storms with locally heavy rainfall. Our risk of severe weather on Thursday and Friday is LOW.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend, especially on Sunday. However, the weekend does NOT look like a washout. Saturday and Sunday are looking warm and humid, but some more refreshing air may be heading our way early next work week...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Afternoon heat index in the 90s. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Humid with areas of late fog. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Not as hot, but still humid. Increasing clouds. Late thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Humid, but not hot. HIGH: 78 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. A spotty late-day storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid and breezy. Showers and storms arrive. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 77

