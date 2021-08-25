Advertisement

Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs

Senen Rosado and Ian Stradins were arrested after a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found...
Senen Rosado and Ian Stradins were arrested after a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 41.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County deputy and his K9 partner are credited with a major drug find and the arrest of two people who were wanted on warrants.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy stopped the vehicle on I-41 near Highway 151 last week when the deputy recognized signs of drug use. He brought his K9, Ace, over to the vehicle, and the police dog gave a strong indication of detecting contraband.

A search of the vehicle turned up 2,328 grams of methamphetamine (more than 5 pounds); 7,282 grams of marijuana (more than 16 pounds); and 13.3 grams of crack cocaine. Authorities estimate the value of the drugs on the street would be $306,000. A loaded .357 revolver was also found.

The two suspects -- 40-year-old Senen Rosado and 38-year-old Ian Stradins -- appeared in court Wednesday.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, cocaine, and THC; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosado is also charged with five counts of bail jumping -- three of them as a felony.

A judge ordered each one held in the Fond du Lac County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.

Both men are from the Milwaukee area.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Devin Funchess watches a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Packers place WR Devin Funchess on injured reserve
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.
Milwaukee Mayor Barrett tapped to be U.S. ambassador
Wisconsin voters
Wisconsin a battleground state for federal voting rights bill
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Authorities confirm body in truck was the missing fire chief