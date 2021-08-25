BACK 2 SCHOOL: Helping kids cope with anxiety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year of virtual learning, many students are headed back to the classroom. Experts say that could cause some anxiety.

Prevea Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says parents and children can feel a loss of control as COVID-19 continues to spread in some communities.

Tutskey says it is OK for parents to answer questions with “I don’t know.” They should let children know they’ll be there for them no matter what happens.

Tutskey says to focus on things you can control.

“How can they keep themselves safe? They need to keep some social distancing, wash hands, wear a mask. You know, those things are important,” says Tutskey. “They don’t have control over whether school stays in school or they go virtual or they get quarantined, but reassuring them that, as parents, we will help them with whatever that transition looks like.”

Tutskey says anxiety can manifest in different ways. Some children will become agitated or angry. They can have trouble sleeping or bad dreams. Anxiety can cause a change in appetite. Some children will isolate in their bedrooms.

Tutskey says these behaviors are normal during an adjustment period, but parents should take note if the behaviors continue.

“But if that were to last longer than three, four weeks, then parents should be concerned and start asking some questions,” says Tutskey. “Or maybe reaching out to a primary care physician, school counselor, or a therapist if that child is already established with a therapist.”

