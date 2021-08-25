Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Helping kids cope with anxiety

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year of virtual learning, many students are headed back to the classroom. Experts say that could cause some anxiety.

Prevea Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says parents and children can feel a loss of control as COVID-19 continues to spread in some communities.

Tutskey says it is OK for parents to answer questions with “I don’t know.” They should let children know they’ll be there for them no matter what happens.

Tutskey says to focus on things you can control.

“How can they keep themselves safe? They need to keep some social distancing, wash hands, wear a mask. You know, those things are important,” says Tutskey. “They don’t have control over whether school stays in school or they go virtual or they get quarantined, but reassuring them that, as parents, we will help them with whatever that transition looks like.”

Tutskey says anxiety can manifest in different ways. Some children will become agitated or angry. They can have trouble sleeping or bad dreams. Anxiety can cause a change in appetite. Some children will isolate in their bedrooms.

Tutskey says these behaviors are normal during an adjustment period, but parents should take note if the behaviors continue.

“But if that were to last longer than three, four weeks, then parents should be concerned and start asking some questions,” says Tutskey. “Or maybe reaching out to a primary care physician, school counselor, or a therapist if that child is already established with a therapist.”

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
People looking to ride Bird Scooters in downtown Green Bay.
Electric scooter safety put under spotlight after Green Bay man’s death

Latest News

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank,...
Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies
Kids on laptops
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shopping trends for tech and apparel
Empty hallway in an Appleton school
Appleton school board to vote Monday on mandatory face masks
school desks
Oshkosh schools will require masks through October 1