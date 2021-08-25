Advertisement

Authorities confirm body in truck was the missing fire chief

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief. Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle.

WQOW-TV reports authorities have identified the body as Halversen.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn’t suspected. 

