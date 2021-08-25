Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: New object detected in space

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researches detected an object on August 13 that had never been seen before, and it was in an area that is observed frequently.

Scientists have named the object 2021 PH27, and it is currently being studied (when it’s visible) as it orbits the sun.

The origins (and fate) of the object are unkown.

