West De Pere School Board holding special meeting Tuesday to review quarantine process

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) -The West De Pere School District’s Board of Educators will be holding a special meeting Tuesday night regarding COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Classes have not officially started yet for the district, but during a ‘kindergarten camp’ last week at Hemlock Creek Elementary, one student attending it did eventually test positive for COVID-19, prompting protocols to be activated.

However, the protocols do not align with CDC recommended guidelines.

On Monday, the school’s principal, Kathleen Held, sent out a letter to parents, saying quote “a student in your child’s classroom tested positive for covid-19.”

Some parents were wondering why there was a delay in notification, but Held said they didn’t find out about the positive test until Monday when they sent out the letter.

TIMELINE: Held said the positive case didn’t come from the school, rather an outside daycare. She said the daycare that the child used to attend had an outbreak. She said the daycare contacted the family, who then told the school about it. The school then asked the student to stay home and not attend the kindergarten camp anymore, even though they weren’t showing any symptoms at the time.

Over the weekend, that student got tested and it was positive. The school was notified on Monday and that’s when Held said she sent out the email.

In the email, it also outlines what symptoms parents should watch out for and what quarantine guidelines to follow. Those guidelines also caused some concern for parents as they don’t adhere to CDC-recommended guidelines for kids. On the CDC website, it says, “all close contacts who are not fully vaccinated should be referred for covid-19 testing. regardless of test results, they should quarantine at home for 14 days after exposure.” In the letter, Held wrote, “At this time, your child does not have to quarantine, unless they are showing any of the above symptoms.” She said those quarantine guidelines were voted on by the school board last week.

However, those same guidelines are up for discussion Tuesday night at a special meeting set for 8:00 p.m. at the district office. Masking, which was deemed optional by the school board, is not on the agenda.

