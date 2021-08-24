Advertisement

Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank,...
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, right, talk with staff as the university officials tour the University Health Service (UHS)-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic the Nicholas Recreation Center (nicknamed the Nick) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, on March 23, 2021. UHS is vaccinating as many eligible members of the UW-Madison community as weekly supply from the state allows, following Wisconsin Department of Health Services criteria. All people were wearing a face mask as the global coronavirus pandemic continues. (Photo by Jeff Miller / UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | uw)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates. Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee.

Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

