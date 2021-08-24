STRONG STORMS THIS AFTERNOON...

Thunderstorms will be pushing through northeast Wisconsin though this afternoon. They may be strong with hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall, causing ponding of water on roadways. Our risk of severe weather is now MODERATE, and today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Otherwise, it’s going to be very warm and muggy today. Our high temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s, but all this tropical-like air may push our heat index to near 90 degrees in some areas to the SOUTH. While, it’s going to be slightly cooler later this week, don’t expect the humidity to break too much any time soon.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible at times over the next several days... Between now and the weekend, much of the area could see 2-5″ of rainfall. The weather looks a bit soggy before we get to September.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Thunderstorms likely... Could be strong. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening thunder. Mostly cloudy. Humid with some fog. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. A chance of late storms SOUTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as warm, but still a bit humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 78

