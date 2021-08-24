Advertisement

STRONG STORMS THIS AFTERNOON...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thunderstorms will be pushing through northeast Wisconsin though this afternoon. They may be strong with hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall, causing ponding of water on roadways. Our risk of severe weather is now MODERATE, and today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Otherwise, it’s going to be very warm and muggy today. Our high temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s, but all this tropical-like air may push our heat index to near 90 degrees in some areas to the SOUTH. While, it’s going to be slightly cooler later this week, don’t expect the humidity to break too much any time soon.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible at times over the next several days... Between now and the weekend, much of the area could see 2-5″ of rainfall. The weather looks a bit soggy before we get to September.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Thunderstorms likely... Could be strong. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening thunder. Mostly cloudy. Humid with some fog. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. A chance of late storms SOUTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as warm, but still a bit humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Still humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Mugshot of Jesus Mora
Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Latest News

August 24 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
First Alert Weather
STRONG STORMS THIS AFTERNOON...
August 24 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms
First Alert Weather
MUGGY AND ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD