Street flooding, power outages reported in Manitowoc

A storm rolls through Manitowoc. Aug. 24, 2021.
A storm rolls through Manitowoc. Aug. 24, 2021.(Lisa M. Beattie)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc is experiencing street flooding and power outages after strong storms this early afternoon.

Manitowoc Public Utilities says there is a large outage north of the river to Huron St, and west from the lake to N 20th St.

The utility reports “extreme flooding in streets.” People are encouraged to avoid flooded streets.

Wind gusts of 47 mph were reported at the Manitowoc Airport.

The National Weather Service reported tree damage and downed trees in the city.

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 900 customers without power.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Manitowoc at about noon.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for additional storms this afternoon.

