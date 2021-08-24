Advertisement

Packers place safety Will Redmond on IR, announce other moves

Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond (25) warms up before an NFL football game between the...
Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond (25) warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have placed safety Will Redmond on injured reserve, traded cornerback Ka’dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, and released defensive lineman Josh Avery and linebacker Kamal Martin. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday afternoon.

Redmond played in 31 games with five starts during the regular season and four contests in the postseason after joining the Packers in 2018.

Hollman was selected by the Packers in the sixth round (No. 185 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 18 games with one start in his two seasons with Green Bay while Avery signed with the Packers on Aug. 4.

Martin was selected by Green Bay in the fifth round (No. 175 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and played in 10 games with six starts last season as well as both postseason contests.

