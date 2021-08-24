Advertisement

Muggy weather leads to rise in mosquitoes in Northeast Wisconsin

With the amount of rain the area’s had lately, Ratka said it’s likely we’re seeing ‘floodwater mosquitoes.’
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Hot, rainy weather has led to an boom of ‘floodwater mosquitoes’ across the state.

“Were out in the field everyday. And what were seeing I’d say is a massive hatch that has recently happened id say within the last week or so,” Andrew Ratka with the Mosquito Squad of Northeastern Wisconsin said.

There are about 60 species of mosquitoes in Wisconsin. Some can survive mild winter days while others lay eggs that can last up to seven years before they hatch.

With the amount of rain and saturated ground the area’s had lately, Ratka said it’s likely we’re seeing what are known as ‘floodwater mosquitoes.’

“As long as there is water and heat, which we have naturally with lakes and rivers and streams and low areas in woods, we are always going to see mosquitoes unfortunately,” Ratka said.

Wearing EPA approved repellents, such as products with DEET, and long sleeve clothing while outdoors can stop the bites, and removing standing water can keep the bugs from laying their eggs.

“In ideal conditions for a female, she can lay up to one billion- with a B in a month. So it’s very important if you can control the standing water on your property, you can really help keep that population in control or in check,” Ratka said.

Based on weather conditions, Ratka said he expects the mosquito population to remain high for at least a couple more weeks until the temperature drops to the 50s or 60s. The first hard frost of the year marks the end of the mosquito season.

