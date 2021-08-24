MORE STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Although the threat for severe weather has diminished for this evening, our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as another round of storms could arrive late tonight. Spotty showers or thunder are possible before midnight; with the more widespread threat for storms moving in early Wednesday morning.

The most likely area for storms seems to be north of the Fox Cities, with storms eventually tracking out over Lake Michigan east of the Fox Valley. We’re not expecting a severe weather outbreak overnight, but an isolated severe storm or two with damaging winds and hail would be possible. The storm threat should end by 5-7 a.m. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding in some spots.

It’s going to be a warm, muggy night with lows close to 70 degrees. The already uncomfortable humidity will be even higher on Wednesday as dew points push into the middle 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s... so it should be feeling more like the mid 90s by the afternoon. A spotty storm is possible, especially from the Fox Valley southward.

As winds turn to the northeast on Thursday, we do get some relief from the more oppressive heat/humidity. Highs should be knocked back to around 80° and dew points falling into the lower 60s. However, the mugginess rolls back in for Friday and the weekend with dew points getting back into the 70s. Another round of more widespread storms is expected late Thursday and throughout the day Friday... with more rain and storms anticipated Sunday. This active pattern looks to quiet down next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening thunder... heavier rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, humid with some fog. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. An early storm, then spotty storms... mainly SOUTH. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Not as warm, but still slightly humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Generally cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Feeling muggier. HIGH: 79 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with a good chance for thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: An early shower possible, then mostly sunny. Slightly cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.