Advertisement

Milwaukee mayor orders vaccinations for city employees

City of Milwaukee
City of Milwaukee
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee’s mayor has ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees.

Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns.

The mandate will go into effect Sept. 1.

Unvaccinated employees will have until Oct. 29 to produce proof of vaccination.

Workers who won’t comply will face 30-day unpaid suspensions.

Workers who continue to refuse to get the shots will be fired.

The mandate doesn’t apply to unionized city workers.

The mayor’s office says the city is negotiating with the unions on how the requirement will apply to members.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Mugshot of Jesus Mora
Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Latest News

The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
Waterfowl Hunters Expo looks to recruit the next generation of hunters.
Calling all duck hunters
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank,...
Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies
Police tape.
Greenfield officer ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting