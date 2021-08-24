Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A bleeding, shirtless woman ran to a house in Allouez on August 1 saying her boyfriend had attacked her. Tuesday, a Michigan man was charged with beating and strangling the woman, beating a dog, and stealing a witness’s car.

The woman told police her boyfriend, 38-year-old Chad Carlson of Cornell, Mich., told her he cheated on her. As she walked away from him, he grabbed her by both arms, leading to a physical fight. He got on top of her and started choking her. The woman says he squeezed her neck for 30 or 60 seconds and she started feeling “fuzzy” like she was going to pass out, but she pried his hands off and got away. He grabbed her by her sweatshirt. She wriggled out but they both went down a flight of stairs together.

The woman got up and ran out the door. A delivery van was nearby. The driver says he was getting a package out of the back of the van when a shirtless woman came towards the van, yelling for help, followed by a man with blood on his elbow. The driver described the woman climbing into the driver’s seat, but the man was right behind her and opened the passenger door. She jumped out and ran through the front door of a neighboring house.

The man then walked back to the woman’s house. Another witness, who was driving on Beaupre St. at the time, said he saw the man slamming a St. Bernard to the ground. The delivery van driver said he saw the man grab a St. Bernard by the collar and dragging it down the middle of the street. The van driver said the dog’s hind legs didn’t appear to be working. The witness driving down the street stopped and told the man to leave the dog alone, and he was calling police. As that witness approached him, the man got into the witness’s car and drove away.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the neighbor where the woman went for help. The neighbor said the woman ran in with a bleeding cut above her eye and blood smeared on her legs, and she was yelling for the neighbor’s husband to call 911. She said her boyfriend had attacked her and her dog was hurt. Deputies say in the criminal complaint the woman had obvious bruises to her neck and appeared to have a broken nose, but there were no broken bones and she was treated with stitches.

Deputies said the dog was unable to stand and cried in pain when a deputy tried to move it. Animal Control took the dog an animal hospital.

Deputies searched the woman’s house. They found a loaded handgun belonging to the victim wedged in a couch cushion. They also found three handguns in a backpack. Deputies say there was blood on the carpet, a stairwell post was bent and broken, and there was a smashed dog dish at the bottom of the stairwell.

Two hours later, Carlson was stopped in Sheboygan County on suspicion of drunken driving, while driving the witness’s car. Brown County deputies were called, and transported Carlson to the Brown County Jail. Deputies noticed his T-shirt had blood on it. He said his girlfriend had stabbed him with a poisoned piece of glass.

He was formally charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, strangulation and suffocation, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, intentionally mistreating animals, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. The first four charges are felonies that combined could get Carlson more than 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Carlson is expected to make a court appearance on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

