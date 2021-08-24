Man, 88, arrested for 4th Offense OWI in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested Monday on suspicion of 4th offense operating while intoxicated, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The man was identified as Arthur R. Aigner.

On Aug. 23 at about 9:40 p.m., a state trooper spotted Aigner driving the wrong way on Rolling Meadows Drive at Military Avenue. The trooper stopped Aigner, who admitted to drinking earlier in the day, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and “observed indicators of impairment.”

Aigner was arrested for 4th Offense OWI. He was also cited for operating left of center.

Online court records show Aigner was convicted of 3rd Offense OWI in 2002. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a fine.

