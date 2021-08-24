“Lessons by Lifeguards” teaching lifesaving skills to kids in the pool

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere high school student is turning her love of swimming into a potential lifesaving lesson for others. “Lessons by Lifeguards” is underway this week at the YWCA in Green Bay. The grant funded program is making a difference for kids who might not have the opportunity to take swim lessons.

About two dozen kids from the Green Bay area are hitting the pool at the YWCA for swim lessons.

“I’ve benefitted tremendously from my time in the pool from mommy and me classes, to swim lessons actually here at the YWCA, to then high school swim team,” says “Lessons by Lifeguard” creator Anna Krans.

A trained lifeguard, Krans wanted to provide free instruction to kids with little to no experience in the pool. She says, “I was lucky enough to teach kids whose parents were able to put them into swim lessons and it just kind of left me wondering about all of the kids that don’t come through a swim lesson and don’t have that opportunity.”

Made possible with a grant from “The Canary Fund” -- a non-profit that provides money to start ups filling a void in the community -- the swim lesson are teaching kids, between the ages of seven and fourteen, the basics, helping to build their knowledge about pool safety.

Taught by a team of volunteer lifeguards, the younger kids are learning their way around the pool and how to float, while older swimmers are working on improving their strokes, like freestyle, and treading water. “We’ve got a little bit of a range, but ultimately we’re trying to teach water safety skills,” adds Krans.

Just two days in, the lessons and skills are already making a difference and the swimmers are having fun.

According to 12 year old Divine Williams, who’s taking the lessons, “I usually don’t like to swim, but this kind of is giving me a little more confidence.”

“Yesterday she was putting her head under water and doesn’t always do that, so she was excited to go today,” adds Linda Spychalski, whose granddaughter is working on her swimming skills.

Seeing the success of the just the first session of “Lessons by Lifeguards”, Anna Krans is hoping to continue to the program so more kids will be willing to take the plunge.

