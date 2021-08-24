Know someone with ‘Golden Strength’? Nominating them for an award could help domestic violence victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Is there someone in your life who stands out for overcoming hardships or has battled through tough times and helped others along the way?

Golden House, a domestic violence shelter and outreach agency in Green Bay, is hoping you’ll nominate that person for a Golden Strength award.

These unsung heroes will be recognized during the non-profit’s largest fundraiser in October.

“People who are making a difference. Maybe they don’t make an extreme difference in the whole wide world, but if they’ve made a difference to you, your friends, in this community, I think that’s what’s truly a game changer,” says Andrea Argall, Golden House special events and communications coordinator.

Whether it’s one person or one-thousand impacted doesn’t matter.

It’s how they’ve battled through some of life’s biggest challenges and come out stronger that makes the difference and makes them worthy of the Golden Strength award.

“This year we’ve opened it to men and women; anybody can apply or be nominated. These people who’ve battled things, overcome things, shown fortitude, bravery, strength every day... people who are making a difference in our community,” describes Argall of potential nominees.

Award winners will be announced at Golden House’s Show of Strength fundraiser October 21st at LedgeCrest reserve in De Pere.

It is the non-profit’s biggest annual fundraiser.

While nominees don’t have to be domestic violence survivors, seven people will be recognized for their golden strength.

It’s a number chosen for a reason.

“On average, it takes a victim seven times to leave an abuser before they leave forever,” says Argall.

This year, Golden House is seeing more new faces seeking a way out of violence and abuse in numbers unlike any other year.

“Our advocates are working so hard to help these people,” says Argall. “Our shelter is full. Our phones are ringing all day, so there is truly a need right now, more than ever.”

Money raised at the Show of Strength event will help more people find safety and freedom and simply know help is there -- waiting.

For ticket and event information, click here.

You can fill out this online form to nominate someone for the Golden Strength award. Nominations are due September 15th.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.