HSHS hospitals change visitor policies due to COVID-19 in communities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is changing visitor policies at its Wisconsin hospitals because of the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

The new policies affect St. Vincent Hospital, St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, and St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls; and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Effective immediately, no hospital patient can have visitors under the age of 12.

Patients can have up to 2 visitors each day, but they must be the same two visitors that day -- not a rotation of visitors, two at a time.

If a patient has COVID-19, or is suspected of having the virus, they cannot have any visitors. There will be exceptions for pediatric patients or other special circumstances, decided on a case-by-case basis.

The hospitals will also discuss special visitor arrangements for patients near the end of life. These will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be asked if they’ve been exposed to the virus. Anyone with symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath, will not be admitted as a visitor. Visitors must also wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times (a face shield is not an acceptable alternative); use hand sanitizer when entering the hospital and entering and exiting the patient’s room; and remain in the patient’s room or in spaces designated by hospital staff.

A statement from HSHS hospitals reads in part, “If additional family members have concerns or questions, they can call our hospitals; we know how important it is for loved ones to be able to connect with their patients during times of need.” The hospitals recommend designating a liaison who can call the nurse to get details on a patient’s status and relay it to other family and friends.

