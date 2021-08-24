Advertisement

Howe Community Resource Center holding clothing drive for kids in need

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Howe Community Resource Center is giving away free clothing to children at a Clothing Hand Up event.

Clothing Hand Up is for children in grades K-5. It will be held Aug. 30 and 31, 2021.

Registration is required. The organization will order specific clothing for each child. Each child will receive at least one outfit.

Families can call 920-448-7340 or CLICK HERE to fill out a form.

The event is possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from the US Venture Fund for COVID response through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. The event is a partnership with Operation Community Cares.

The Howe Community Resource Center is located at 526 S. Monroe Ave in Green Bay.

HOURS

Aug. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 6:30-9 p.m.

Aug. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

