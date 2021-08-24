Advertisement

Greenfield officer ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee police officer is still fighting for his life after he was shot during a traffic stop.

The Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The male driver opened fire, striking the 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire, killing the driver.

RELATED: Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday that the officer is fighting for his life at a Milwaukee hospital.

He said the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident as per state law.

He called the shooting the most difficult time in the history of the department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Mugshot of Jesus Mora
Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Latest News

City of Milwaukee
Milwaukee mayor orders vaccinations for city employees
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
Waterfowl Hunters Expo looks to recruit the next generation of hunters.
Calling all duck hunters
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, left, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank,...
Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies