Greenfield officer ‘fighting for his life’ after shooting

GREENFIELD, Wis. (AP) - A suburban Milwaukee police officer is still fighting for his life after he was shot during a traffic stop.

The Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The male driver opened fire, striking the 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire, killing the driver.

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday that the officer is fighting for his life at a Milwaukee hospital.

He said the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident as per state law.

He called the shooting the most difficult time in the history of the department.

